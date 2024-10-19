Drive Transformative Change With Artificial Intelligence For Aspirational India's Progress: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday said while Artificial Intelligence (AI) is viewed as an opportunity globally, it presents both a challenge and an opportunity for India, where it must be balanced with the other AI, or Aspirational India, for transformative change by utilising it to drive progress.

He also stressed the need for employees to develop innovative thinking and follow a citizen-centric approach, seek help from startups, research agencies, and youths to get new ideas, and for departments to have a system of feedback mechanisms.

Launching the 'Karmayogi Saptah' - National Learning Week at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, he said that through Mission Karmayogi, the goal is to create human resources that would become the driving force of the country's development.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far, saying that if all keep working with this passion, no one can stop the country from progressing. He underlined that the new learnings and experiences during the National Learning Week will provide strength and help in improving working systems which will help us achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Discussing the steps taken to change the mindset of the government over the last ten years, whose impact is being felt by people today, he said that this has become possible due to the efforts of the people working in the government and through the impact of steps like Mission Karmayogi.

The Prime Minister also said that information equality has become a norm due to the impact of the digital revolution and social media. With AI, information processing is also becoming equally easy making citizenry informed and empowering them to keep a tab on all of the activities of the government. So, the civil servants need to keep themselves abreast with the latest technological developments so as to meet the rising standards, wherein Mission Karmayogi can prove to be of help, he said.

PM Modi lauded the iGOT platform and said that more than 40 lakh government employees have registered on the platform. Over 1,400 courses are available and more than 1.5 crore certificates of completion in various courses have been received by the officers.

Terming Civil Services training Institutions victims of working in silos, he said that the government is trying to increase partnerships and collaborations among them. He urged the training institutions to establish proper channels of communication, to learn from each other, discuss and adopt global best practices and inculcate a whole-of-government approach.

Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 envisioning a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective. National Learning Week (NLW) will provide fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants creating a“One Government” message and aligning everyone with national goals and promoting lifelong learning.