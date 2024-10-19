Kerno Enterprises FZE Enters Market with Original-Design Products at GITEX

(MENAFN- Innovatus) Kerno Enterprises FZE signs deal with NMTronics to establish advanced facility and produce ‘Made in UAE’ enterprise-class server, storage and network solutions



Dubai, UAE — October 18, 2024: Kerno, a UAE-based of robust enterprise-class server, storage and network solutions, is showcasing a series of original-design products at GITEX Technology Week in Hall 20, Booth H20-09. At the event, Kerno has also signed a milestone deal with cutting-edge technologies provider NMTronics to enable production of its ‘Made in UAE’ line of secure, scalable enterprise infrastructure solutions.



“We have observed a significant increase in the demand for high-quality business solutions in the UAE and the broader Middle East. This growth is driven by the region’s rapid shift towards a digital-first economy. As a result, there is a need for a local manufacturer of core technologies. We are dedicated to addressing this gap and enabling enterprises in the region to remain at the forefront of technological advancements,” says Demetrio Russo, CEO of Kerno.



Revenue across the UAE’s server market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10.89%, resulting in a market volume of over USD 421 million by 2029 . Meanwhile, revenue across the UAE’s storage market is expected to grow at 10.07%, resulting in a market volume of over USD 206 million by 2029 .



This growth is mirrored across the GCC as a whole. Revenue across the region’s server market will spike at a similar rate, resulting in a market volume of USD 1.05 billion by 2029 . And revenue across the GCC’s storage market will grow to a market volume of USD 0.52 billion by 2029.



Kerno’s presence at this year’s GITEX also signifies their official entry into the market. Earlier this year, the company partnered with the UAE Ministry of Economy’s NEXTGEN FDI initiative to establish the region’s first-ever manufacturing facility for enterprise-class servers and storage systems. In addition to the NEXTGEN FDI initiative, the UAE is also signing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with countries around the world to stengthen its position as a global trade and logistics hub. UAE-based companies can further benefit from such strategic bilateral trade agreements.



At GITEX, Kerno also signed a deal with NMTronics to establish an advanced hardware manufacturing factory using best-in-class equipment to produce enterprise-class servers and data storage systems in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Using cutting-edge surface mount technology and a fully automated unit assembly line supplied by NMTronics, Kerno aims to become a leading manufacturer of enterprise-class IT solutions to support growing demand in the Middle East.



“NMTronics India is committed to continuous innovation and collaboration. As ‘Partners in Technology’ to our customers, we equally share Kerno’s commitment to advancing electronics manufacturing in the region. We are equally dedicated to fostering growth through specialised training programs, skills development and creating strong industry ties,” says Soni Saran Singh, Founder, MD and CEO of NMTronics India.



The manufacturing line and devices used will feature the latest technology available in the global market, which has yet to be utilised on this scale and complexity in the Middle East. It will be a high-tech, fully automated electronics production facility capable of producing IT servers and storage systems, IoT devices and telco products.



“Our goal is to create and deliver top-quality solutions in the UAE. Additionally, we aim to utilise our strategic position to access regional and global markets. GITEX provides the ideal opportunity for us to exhibit our product line and demonstrate the advantages of partnering with a local company,” adds Russo.



Russo will also participate in the session on AI urbanism at GITEX’s Digital Cities conference track. The panel will go beyond AI hype to explore the potential and pitfalls of AI in urban development. Kerno has also developed its own AI acceleration server for video analytics and other smart city use cases.





