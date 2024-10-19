Turkiye, Iran Call For Halting Israeli Occupation Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Turkiye and Iran on Saturday called for halting the Israeli offensives to spare the volatile Middle East a full scale war.

Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan, speaking at a news on sidelines of talks he held with his visiting Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, said the Israeli occupation "must put limits for its conducts and statements that clearly breach the international law.

"I want to repeat the warning that we had made at start of the crisis that the prospects of expanding the war in the region" must not be ruled out.

Turkiye does not desire a war in the region thus sensible and calm measures must be taken, he stressed, calling for an immediate truce in Gaza to defuse the current jitters.

Underlining the dire need for greater aid for the embattled population of Gaza, the Turkish foreign minister revealed that Ankara has so far dispatched 84,000 tons of relief supplies to the war-battered enclave.

For his part, Araghchi said his nation is ready for "all scenarios" in facing the "hostile conducts by the Zionist regime," also warning of a prospected wide-scale war in the Middle East.

He accused Tel Aviv of seeking to trigger such a war with its offensives on Gaza and Lebanon. (end)

