DGFT Launches Online Certification Platform For Exporters

Oct 19

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has unveiled an for certifying authorities.



This new system enables chartered accountants, company secretaries, and other authorised professionals to submit their digitally signed documents electronically.

The initiative, detailed in a recent trade notice, is designed to streamline the process for exporters by allowing seamless integration of these certified documents with their online applications across various schemes under the foreign trade policy.



This digital leap is expected to significantly reduce paperwork and expedite procedures for the export community.

A key highlight of this digitalisation effort is the complete online implementation of the Certificate system.



This digital certificate now accounts for the consumption and stock of duty-free imported or domestically sourced raw materials and components under two major schemes including the advance authorisation and Duty Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) schemes.



The DFIA scheme, in particular, allows manufacturers to import raw materials and inputs without paying certain customs duties for the production of export goods.

This comprehensive digital overhaul represents a substantial step forward in the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the ease of doing business for exporters.



By reducing bureaucratic hurdles and embracing technology, the DGFT aims to create a more efficient and transparent ecosystem for international trade operations.

