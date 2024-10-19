Russian Ministry Of Defense Reports Downing 16 Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Russian of Defense confirmed Saturday that it had shot down 16 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

In a statement, the ministry said that last night, an attempt by Ukrainian forces to launch an attack using drones on targets within Russian territory was thwarted.

The statement added that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones. Of these, 13 were shot down over the Bryansk region, two over Rostov, and one over Belgorod.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, shows no signs of resolution. Ukraine continues to request permission from Western countries to use long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory, while Moscow has repeatedly issued stern warnings against such actions.

