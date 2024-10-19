Borrell Renewed EU Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri discussed Saturday the urgent need for a ceasefire and a presidency election in Lebanon.

Borrell commented on his X account that this came during a phone call with Berri, emphasizing the priority of rebuilding Lebanese sovereignty.

He also warned of "a new context in Lebanon full of dangers, saying, "It could also potentially lead to changes."

He explained five key steps that must be taken to stabilize Lebanon, including an immediate ceasefire, a rapid election of a president, an implementation of UNSC resolution 1701 and an exclusive deployment of the Lebanese Army Forces in the south, a more robust mandate for UNIFIL, in addition to delivering the needed humanitarian aid.

"In achieving all this, the respect for Lebanon sovereignty is not negotiable," The EU High Representative added.

Borrell pointed out that the Paris conference on Lebanon that would take place next week would represent an opportunity for the international community to express solidarity with the Lebanese people. (end)

