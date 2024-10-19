عربي


Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/19/2024 3:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.

The day kicks off with early morning matches in the K League and Indian Super League, followed by exciting games in European leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga , and Bundesliga.

South American action heats up with matches from the Brazilian Série A and B, as well as the Argentine Primera División, promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.

From morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night clashes in the MLS, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.
Asian Leagues


  • 04:30 AM: Gimcheon Sangmu vs. Ulsan HD, K League (South Korea) - OneFootball
  • 08:30 AM: FC Goa vs. Mumbai City, Indian Super League - OneFootball
  • 11:00 AM: East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League - OneFootball


European Leagues
Premier League

  • 08:30 AM: Tottenham vs. West Ham - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Newcastle vs. Brighton - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Manchester United vs. Brentford - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Fulham vs. Aston Villa - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Ipswich Town vs. Everton - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Southampton vs. Leicester City - Disney+
  • 13:30 PM: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal - Disney+

La Liga

  • 09:00 AM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol - ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 11:15 AM: Osasuna vs. Real Betis - Disney+
  • 13:30 PM: Girona vs. Real Sociedad - Disney+
  • 16:00 PM: Celta vs. Real Madrid - Disney+

Bundesliga

  • 10:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM: Mainz vs. RB Leipzig - Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Heidenheim - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs. Bochum - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM: Freiburg vs. Augsburg - OneFootball
  • 13:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart - RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball

Serie A

  • 10:00 AM: Genoa vs. Bologna - Disney+
  • 10:00 AM: Como 1907 vs. Parma - Disney+
  • 13:00 PM: Milan vs. Udinese - ESPN and Disney+
  • 15:45 PM: Juventus vs. Lazio - ESPN and Disney+

Ligue 1

  • 16:00 PM: PSG vs. Strasbourg - Youtube/@CazeTV

South American Leagues
Brasileirão

  • 16:00 PM: Internacional vs. Grêmio - Premiere
  • 16:00 PM: Vitória vs. Red Bull Bragantino - Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 16:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere
  • 17:00 PM: Ituano vs. Ceará - TV Brasil, Band (Northeast), Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 17:00 PM: Mirassol vs. Novorizontino - Band (São Paulo interior), Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Argentine Primera División

  • 17:00 PM: Racing vs. Defensa y Justicia - Disney+
  • 19:15 PM: Tigre vs. Boca Juniors - Disney+

Other Competitions

  • 15:45 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Dragonas IDV, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (3rd place) - Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 17:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Santa Fe, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (Final) - Globo (SP), Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 18:30 PM: Vasco vs. Atlético-MG, Copa do Brasil (Semifinal-return leg) - Sportv, Premiere, and Amazon Prime Video

MLS

  • Multiple matches starting from 19:00 PM, all available on AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

Where to Watch Live Today
ESPN Networks

  • 08:30 AM: Tottenham vs. West Ham, Premier League
  • 09:00 AM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol, La Liga
  • 11:00 AM: Newcastle vs. Brighton, Premier League
  • 13:00 PM: Milan vs. Udinese, Serie A
  • 15:45 PM: Juventus vs. Lazio, Serie A

Sportv

  • 10:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga
  • 13:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart, Bundesliga
  • 16:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Coritiba, Brasileirão Série B
  • 17:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Santa Fe, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (Final)
  • 18:30 PM: Vasco vs. Atlético-MG, Copa do Brasil (Semifinal-return leg)

Premiere

  • 16:00 PM: Internacional vs. Grêmio, Brasileirão
  • 16:00 PM: Vitória vs. Red Bull Bragantino, Brasileirão
  • 16:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Coritiba, Brasileirão Série B
  • 17:00 PM: Ituano vs. Ceará, Brasileirão Série B
  • 17:00 PM: Mirassol vs. Novorizontino, Brasileirão Série B
  • 18:30 PM: Vasco vs. Atlético-MG, Copa do Brasil (Semifinal-return leg)

Disney+

  • Multiple matches from Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Argentine Primera División

OneFootball

  • Multiple matches from K League, Indian Super League, Bundesliga, and other European leagues

Youtube Channels

  • Various matches available on channels such as @CazeTV, @canalgoatbr, and @LNFoficial

The Rio Times

