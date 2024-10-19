Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.



The day kicks off with early morning matches in the K League and Indian Super League, followed by exciting games in European leagues such as the Premier League, La , and Bundesliga.



South American action heats up with matches from the Brazilian Série A and B, as well as the Argentine Primera División, promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.



From morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night clashes in the MLS, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.

Asian Leagues







04:30 AM: Gimcheon Sangmu vs. Ulsan HD, K League (South Korea) - OneFootball



08:30 AM: FC Goa vs. Mumbai City, Indian Super League - OneFootball

11:00 AM: East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League - OneFootball







08:30 AM: Tottenham vs. West Ham - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM: Newcastle vs. Brighton - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM: Manchester United vs. Brentford - Disney+



11:00 AM: Fulham vs. Aston Villa - Disney+



11:00 AM: Ipswich Town vs. Everton - Disney+



11:00 AM: Southampton vs. Leicester City - Disney+

13:30 PM: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal - Disney+







09:00 AM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol - ESPN 2 and Disney+



11:15 AM: Osasuna vs. Real Betis - Disney+



13:30 PM: Girona vs. Real Sociedad - Disney+

16:00 PM: Celta vs. Real Madrid - Disney+







10:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball



10:30 AM: Mainz vs. RB Leipzig - Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball



10:30 AM: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Heidenheim - OneFootball



10:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs. Bochum - OneFootball



10:30 AM: Freiburg vs. Augsburg - OneFootball

13:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart - RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball







10:00 AM: Genoa vs. Bologna - Disney+



10:00 AM: Como 1907 vs. Parma - Disney+



13:00 PM: Milan vs. Udinese - ESPN and Disney+

15:45 PM: Juventus vs. Lazio - ESPN and Disney+





16:00 PM: PSG vs. Strasbourg - Youtube/@CazeTV







16:00 PM: Internacional vs. Grêmio - Premiere

16:00 PM: Vitória vs. Red Bull Bragantino - Premiere







16:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere



17:00 PM: Ituano vs. Ceará - TV Brasil, Band (Northeast), Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

17:00 PM: Mirassol vs. Novorizontino - Band (São Paulo interior), Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







17:00 PM: Racing vs. Defensa y Justicia - Disney+

19:15 PM: Tigre vs. Boca Juniors - Disney+







15:45 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Dragonas IDV, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (3rd place) - Youtube/@canalgoatbr



17:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Santa Fe, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (Final) - Globo (SP), Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

18:30 PM: Vasco vs. Atlético-MG, Copa do Brasil (Semifinal-return leg) - Sportv, Premiere, and Amazon Prime Video





Multiple matches starting from 19:00 PM, all available on AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)







08:30 AM: Tottenham vs. West Ham, Premier League



09:00 AM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol, La Liga



11:00 AM: Newcastle vs. Brighton, Premier League



13:00 PM: Milan vs. Udinese, Serie A

15:45 PM: Juventus vs. Lazio, Serie A







10:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga



13:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart, Bundesliga



16:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Coritiba, Brasileirão Série B



17:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Santa Fe, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (Final)

18:30 PM: Vasco vs. Atlético-MG, Copa do Brasil (Semifinal-return leg)







16:00 PM: Internacional vs. Grêmio, Brasileirão



16:00 PM: Vitória vs. Red Bull Bragantino, Brasileirão



16:00 PM: Vila Nova vs. Coritiba, Brasileirão Série B



17:00 PM: Ituano vs. Ceará, Brasileirão Série B



17:00 PM: Mirassol vs. Novorizontino, Brasileirão Série B

18:30 PM: Vasco vs. Atlético-MG, Copa do Brasil (Semifinal-return leg)





Multiple matches from Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Argentine Primera División





Multiple matches from K League, Indian Super League, Bundesliga, and other European leagues





Various matches available on channels such as @CazeTV, @canalgoatbr, and @LNFoficial



