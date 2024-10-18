Bearish Control Over Oil

Oil has lost around 8% since Monday, experiencing downward momentum at the beginning and end of the week. It ended the week below $73 per barrel Brent.

The price of oil had risen rapidly in early October. However, all bullish attempts bumped into resistance in the form of the 200-day moving average just above $81.20 a barrel, and in the outgoing week, the price rolled back below the 50-day moving average at $75.7.

The weekly picture is even bleaker, with the price below its 50- and 200-week moving averages. This is a bearish sign, reinforced by a death cross-a drop in the 50-week average below the 200-week average.