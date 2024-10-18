(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) --



1960 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a monetary law decree specifying the national currency as Dinar. The decree stipulated establishment of Kuwait Monetary Council with a mandate of issuing the Kuwaiti Dinar.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree in which the decided to protect funds of citizens and expatriates living in the State of Kuwait.

2002 -- Iraq began handing over Kuwait national archive stolen during the 1990-91 invasion and of Kuwait. Iraq handed over 30 boxes containing Ministry of interior's documents.

2008 -- The Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) launched the first phase of Kuwait e-gate, part of efforts to fully implement e-government project.

2010 -- An Amiri decree was issued to establish College of Architecture at Kuwait University.

2010 -- An Amiri decree was issued to establish Kuwait Academy for Arts, which consisted of the Higher Institute for Dramatic Arts and Higher Institute for Music Arts.

2010 -- Renowned Kuwaiti actor Ghanem Al-Saleh passed away at the age of 68. He was an icon in theater and acting movement in Kuwait and starred in various plays in addition to movies, television shows, dramas, and comedies.

2010 -- A natural gas processing facility is established in Al-Manageesh field west of Kuwait, with a capacity of 40-60 million cubic feet per day.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked in Nicaragua a deal to lend the country USD 30 million for renovating and equipping a hospital. (end)

gta













MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108796755