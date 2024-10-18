ELLEE VEN AND THE GROOVALUTION RELEASE 'WHAT I LIVE FOR, THE ALBUM,' PRODUCED WITH TERRY SANTIEL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ellee ven and The Groovalution are taking the excitement of 3 albums and a new rockumentary from coast to coast! Following recording sessions and a listening party at Larrabee Studios, The Groovalution will say goodbye to Hollywood and welcome fans to New York for a November 19th party to celebrate Scorpio creativity, Funk music, and the release of 3 albums over the course of one year.

The band is set to enjoy legendary Brooklyn pizza, take part in a high-profile photoshoot, and attend the party celebrating the albums' successes and the upcoming rockumentary about the history of The Groovalution, A Week of What I Live For , set to premier January 2025.

The celebration will be held at an exclusive venue in SoHo, where the band will be joining fans, friends, and industry insiders for a night of music and dance, fancy snacks and creative energy in the glow of shimmering disco balls. The new rockumentary promises an intimate look into the history of ellee ven's career as a singer, songwriter, creator and investor. The short film shows interviews with the band members and The Groovalution's creative team, including music legend Terry Santiel. Audiences get a sneak peak at the creative process behind their albums, which showcases their evolving artistry and distinct sound.

"New York holds a special place in our hearts," said Noé, COO of The Groovalution. "We couldn't think of a better place to celebrate these milestones than in Manhattan where there is a dream coming to life around every corner."

At the November 19th party, fans can expect to hear songs from the newly released albums, alongside some classic hits.

The What I Live For album (September 2024) takes a deep-dive into self discovery, while Anything (October 2024) journeys forward, turning that inner treasure into infinite possibilities.

A Week of What I Live For and 13 albums solidify ellee ven's standing as a unique voice in the pop-rock scene. With over 17.2 million listens across 100 countries, her influence continues to grow, and this latest project is sure to captivate both old fans and new listeners alike. Whether it's through the funky grooves, soulful lyrics, or electrifying beats, ellee ven and The Groovalution continue to deliver a sound that is inspiring, uplifting, and wholly original.

