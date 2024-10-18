Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Spotlights Enhanced Cross-Border Financial Flexibility With USDC Integration In Brazil And Mexico

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Upstream , a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, published a blog today that discussed integration of USDC into Brazil and Mexico's banking systems, streamlining accessibility to exchange Brazilian reais and Mexican pesos for USD-pegged stablecoin through local financial institutions. The move makes it quicker and more cost-effective for investors to use USDC for various financial transactions, including funding accounts on Upstream's stock trading app, which accepts USDC to deposit, buy and sell listed U.S. and international equities.
The blog reads,“Circle's expansion enhances cross-border financial flexibility and brings added convenience to Latin American investors looking to trade stocks more seamlessly on Upstream's blockchain-powered platform using USDC...
We are thrilled with the continued expansion of USDC as it further streamlines the ability for investors to access digital currency and trade securities with both digital and traditional payment methods. Our advanced technology integrations make it possible for USDC traders to enjoy a streamlined USDC on-ramp and off-ramp back to popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms.”
