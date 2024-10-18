عربي


ALDI South Group's Approach To CSDDD

10/18/2024 10:53:54 AM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this week's episode of ESG Talk, Anke Ehlers, managing director of international sustainability at ALDI SOUTH Group, joins Workiva's Andie Wood to discuss the complexities of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). Tune in as they discuss what this new regulation means for European companies and the steps ALDI SOUTH, one of the world's largest supermarket chains, is taking to prepare for its implementation.

Listen Now

