(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abich Services, a leader in retirement planning in Loudoun County, celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Ashburn on Friday, October 11, 2024. The milestone event hosted over 150 clients, staff, and partners, offering an exclusive tour of the modern, state-of-the-art office space.

Abich Financial Services Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office in Ashburn, Virginia

Abe and Shelly Abich cut the ribbon at the grand opening of their new office for Abich Financial Services. The event, attended by clients, staff, partners, and featuring representatives from the Loudoun Chamber and Loudoun Economic Development, celebrated the expansion of their business and their continued commitment to guiding clients on their retirement journey.

In addition to the tour, attendees were treated to a live show hosted by the firm's Founder and CEO, Abe Abich, as well as WMAL-FM radio host, Larry O'Connor. Larry is a beloved figure among clients and his unique perspective added a personal and engaging touch to the celebration.

This grand opening event marks a significant chapter in Abich Financial's growth and success. With the new office, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering top-tier retirement services and expertise, helping the people of Loudoun County and surrounding communities retire with dignity and confidence.

"Our team is proud to celebrate this important achievement with our clients and partners," said Abe Abich, Founder and CEO of Abich Financial Services. "This new office space reflects our ongoing commitment to growth and excellence, and it will allow us to better serve the community with comprehensive retirement solutions."

As Abich Financial Services continues to expand, the firm remains dedicated to empowering clients with the tools and support needed for a secure retirement. The grand opening is a testament to the hard work of the Abich team and their mission to help individuals plan for the future.

Abich Financial Services reaches the community through webinars, educational dinners, and local radio and television. Tune into "The Retirement Key," hosted by Abe Abich, at 8am and 2pm on Saturdays, and 8am, 2pm and 5pm on Sundays on 105.9 WMAL. Abe also hosts "The Retirement Key" TV show on Saturdays at 11:30am on ABC, 12:00pm on CBS and 7:30pm on NBC.



For inquiries about Abich Financial Services, contact their office at (571) 577-9968 or [email protected] . Further information is accessible on their official website, .

Investment advisory services are offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC. a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Insurance services are offered through Abich Financial Services Inc. #127820.

