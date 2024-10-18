Newly Sworn In Cabinet Ministers Of Haryana Take Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 18 (IANS) The newly inducted Cabinet Ministers of Haryana on Friday took charge of their respective offices in the presence of Chief Nayab Singh Saini at the Civil Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister first made Cabinet Minister Anil Vij take charge and congratulated him by presenting a bouquet and sweets.

Vij, while interacting with the media, expressed happiness on the occasion and said the present would not only run non-stop like the previous two terms but will do so at the“speed of the metro”.

In response to a question, he said whatever responsibility was given to him in the past, he had fulfilled it with full devotion and would continue to do so in the future as well.

Seven-time lawmaker Vij said the result of exams for about 25,000 jobs that has come out is being discussed not only in the state but in the entire country as well.

"People are writing on social media that the youth of their village have got jobs without any recommendation or bribe," he said.

Vij termed jobs being given on merit as a revolution in the country.

While talking to the media, another Cabinet Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar, said: "Our government has fulfilled its promise of providing employment to the youth as soon as it took charge. The government has given a Diwali gift by giving jobs to about 25,000 youth. The Central government and the state are working in accordance with the ideals of the Constitution and the Constitution is in safe hands."

After assuming office, Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh said promises made to the people in the Sankalp Patra would be fulfilled on priority.

"At the same time, the problem of waterlogging in Gurugram, which is known as the economic capital of the state, will also be solved soon," he said.

Narbir Singh also said that conservation of the environment is not only the responsibility of the government but the general public as well.

Cabinet Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the goal of "our government is to make the life of the needy, poor, youth and farmers easier. The crops are being purchased on MSP, which has provided relief to them".

Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel said he would live up to the trust reposed in him by the people of the state. He assured the public that his priority was to implement the BJP's Sankalp Patra.

Goel said that he would also work to make Faridabad a developed city. Along with this, he will also complete the development works on priority.

Cabinet Minister Shruti Choudhary said women empowerment and farmers' welfare will be the priorities of our government. She said in the Assembly elections, people have given a befitting reply to the Congress party through their vote.

Cabinet Minister Arti Singh Rao said she had got an opportunity to serve the people of Haryana. She thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in her and ensuring her victory.