New Amazon-Bestselling Thriller ABUNDANCE Immerses Readers In A World Of Generative AI And The Commercial Space Race

Asteroid promises untold riches for those willing to take the risks...but, in the race to gain first-mover advantage, the price of failure can be severe.

This prescient will appeal to readers fascinated by recent developments with NASA, SpaceX, Rocket Lab, AstroForge, and other space ventures.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just a few weeks after civilian astronauts took a historic, altitude record-breaking spacewalk and only days after SpaceX amazingly landed a rocket back on Earth -- as we gaze through telescopes aiming to glimpse our planet's temporary second moon, which is actually the schoolbus-sized Asteroid 2024 PT5 -- award-winning visual effects veteran and writer-director Alan Chan debuts his science fiction thriller, ABUNDANCE , which relates to all of those extraordinary phenomena.

After working on multiple Clio Award-winning advertising campaigns and Academy Award-winning films such as Titanic, Lord of the Rings, and Alice in Wonderland, Chan has now ventured into the world of fiction with his debut novel, ABUNDANCE. An Amazon bestseller the day it launched, ABUNDANCE is available in hardcover, paperback, and as an eBook available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

ABUNDANCE offers readers a glimpse into the messy near-future world of commercial space exploration and militarization, emergent Generative Artificial Intelligence, and frighteningly realistic geopolitical intrigue. This prescient novel is sure to be of interest to anyone who is fascinated by recent developments with NASA, SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and the prospect of asteroid mining for gold and other precious minerals.

Early readers rave:

"Smart. Suspenseful. Tons of fun! Good luck putting it down." - Dennis Bredow, Blizzard Entertainment

"Starts out with a literal bang and the pace picks up from there!" - Michael Sandrik, Nvidia

With over two decades of experience in the film industry and now in new media, creating visual effects for World of Warcraft and other Blizzard Cinematics, Alan Chan has established himself as a master visual storyteller. His expertise in creating captivating and immersive worlds combined with his talent for crafting compelling narratives brings his novel to life.

Of his transition from film to fiction, Chan says, "As a visual storyteller, I have always been drawn to the power of words and the ability to transport readers to different worlds. ABUNDANCE allowed me to explore new creative avenues and challenge myself as a writer. I am excited to share this story with readers and hope they will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

In honor of the ABUNDANCE book launch, the eBook is on sale for just 99 cents at Amazon: . For more information on Alan Chan and his work, please visit .

ABUNDANCE by Alan Chan

eBook ASIN: ‎ B0DF3Y92Y2

Publication Date: October 17, 2024

408 pages, hardcover

Judy Tashbook Safern

The Intelligentsia Agency

ABUNDANCE book trailer

