This Week In Tech News: 15 Stories You Need To See

Sirish Subash's project, Pestiscand, is a handheld device designed to detect pesticide residues on produce using a non-destructive method. It employs spectrophotometry, which involves measuring how light of various wavelengths is reflected off the surface of fruits and vegetables. A machine learning model then analyzes this data to determine the presence of pesticides.This acquisition will expand ADP's global offering of workforce management solutions and enable future innovation in the space. WorkForce Software's solutions adapt to an organization's needs, and can accommodate unique pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules.With the Pivot, Puffco's patented 3D Chamber reaches its smallest form factor to date-a key feature in increasing the vaporizing surface area. Additionally, Pivot's integrated air path and flow filter ensures maximum vapor production, allowing for the best hash experience on-the-go."Gatorade is pioneering a new approach and making one-to-one personalization a reality with generative AI, leveraging Adobe Firefly Services to deliver highly customized water bottles and unlock creative expression for millions of everyday athletes," said HannahElsakr, vice president, Adobe.TheCleanTrade marketplace is a platform for buyers, sellers and traders to provide price transparency and facilitate end-to-end transaction workflows for financially settled contracts for clean energy, or virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs)."The talent shortage and widening skills gap within cybersecurity are among the most pressing issues facing global enterprises," said Kevin Malone, Managing Director of Leeds Equity. "We are excited to partner with Ning and the entire OffSec team as they address these urgent challenges, enabling professionals and enterprises to safeguard critical systems."Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Helcim Point-of-Sale iOS app - no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.The advanced vision system promises to elevate the precision of drones, security robots, and self-driving vehicles, enabling them to adeptly navigate intricate environments and execute tasks with unparalleled accuracy.Introduced in 2022, Cultivate Next makes early-stage investments into strategically aligned companies that furtherChipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World and help accelerate the company's longer term growth plans to operate 7,000 restaurants in North America.Imagine having a trusted ally that helps predict the next pest outbreak or weather event, enabling farmers to make crucial decisions that safeguard crops and optimize yields. Almanac offers this foresight, blending field data and expert analysis to support farmers as they make the decisions that have always been at the heart of agriculture.H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment. Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits."Approved under the latest NIOSH standard (CFR42 part 84), the OXY SR Cap III is a vital tool for emergency planning and prevention, distinguished for its ability to operate independently of ambient air, effectively addressing critical hazards such as fire, toxic chemical exposure, and oxygen deficiency.Designed for hikers, photographers, campers, and adventurers, the new backpack power stations keep their devices charged without slowing them down. Powered byBLUETTI's fragmented solar charging technology, it automatically pauses and resumes charging as needed, ensuring optimal charging even in intermittent sunlight.With a state-of-the-art user interface design and advanced connectivity, G3000 PRIME leverages cutting-edge technologies that can enhance safety potential and efficiency while minimizing pilot workload in every phase of flight. Now FAA TSO certified, G3000 PRIME is ready to elevate and serve Part 23 turbine, military and advanced air mobility (AAM) markets.This high-performance processor with fused AI-accelerator for advanced Edge-AI enables the mower to provide AI vision for object detection and obstacle avoidance, ensuring precise and safe autonomous navigation. It significantly enhances navigation capabilities across all types of outdoor environments, while also expanding the possibilities for extensive AI applications.

GITEX GLOBAL 2024

GITEX Global returned for its 44th installment at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Running Oct. 14-18, the event brought together the best minds, future visionaries and global leaders, featuring 6,500 exhibitors and 200,000 tech executives from over 180 countries. This year's theme was - "Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy."

Here are some of the updates coming out of the event this week:



GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star set to accelerate world's AI economy with market projected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2032

GITEX GLOBAL 2024: AI revolution unveiled to the world on "AI Super Tuesday"

GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Dubai showcases the future of AI-driven innovations

Cross-examining cybercrime: GITEX GLOBAL 2024 sheds light on the innovation-igniting conundrum challenging industries worldwide Accelerating AI advancement: Abu Dhabi's innovation champions & tech pioneers shine bright at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

