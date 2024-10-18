This Week In Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including genAI squeeze bottles from Gatorade, freeze-dried candy from Mars and the latest holiday toy trends.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Oct. 14-18, 2024.

In partnership with Adobe Firefly, Adobe's family of creative generative AI models that is safe for commercial use, the new customizer tool allows athletes to express their unique styles and interests through nearly endless personalization possibilities on Gatorade Squeeze Bottles.SKITTLES POP'd blends a unique, crispy texture, with the iconic Original fruity flavors and new Sour flavors to deliver a taste experience for fans like never before.In this striking digital performance, AI-generated models flaunt the latest real smart eyewear collections from Lucyd, including its collaborative collections with Reebok,Nautica and Eddie Bauer.After a seven-year hiatus, the iconic campaign makes its highly anticipated return. To kick off the fifth iteration of the campaign, Lay's opened the Lay's Flavor Vault for a limited time to re-release five fan-favorite flavors from previous Do Us a Flavor contests: Chicken & Waffles, Cheesy Garlic Bread, Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Wavy Fried Green Tomato and Crispy Taco.The book features over 500 images, including never-before-seen performance photos from every era as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and reflections written by Taylor herself. In addition, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," will be available for the first time on vinyl and CD exclusively at Target, with 35 tracks including four acoustic bonus songs.The report explores the ongoing evolution of community pharmacy as well as opportunities for the industry to keep pace with consumer expectations, better support the workforce and advance the pharmacy model to create a more viable, sustainable future for the industry.As one of the Title Sponsors for the 23rdannual Heidi Klum Halloween Party, Butterfinger will provide attendees with fun and tasty ways to enjoy the iconic peanut-buttery and chocolaty bar, including theButterfinger-Tini, which was crafted for adults 21+ who are looking to celebrate the holiday with delicious and nostalgic flavors."Whether it's the joy of rediscovering retro favorites or the thrill of chasing the latest collectible, these playthings create lasting memories among kids and kidults. Plus, with a focus on wellness and emotional growth, toys are evolving to not only entertain but also to nurture," saidMarissa Silva, Co-Editor in Chief, The Toy Insider.Don Francisco's wide variety of roasts and bold flavors provides the perfect foundation for at-home baristas to experiment with new recipes and create something special. Sabrina Soto, known for her design expertise and passion for coffee, encourages home enthusiasts to elevate their coffee experiences with simple but impactful tweaks.To help spread awareness, the Kimberly-Clark U.S. Huggies® Brand is giving away baby bodysuits that serve as a physical reminder back is best when laying baby down for nap and at night. The bodysuits include the visual reminder of "This Side Up" printed on the front and "Turn Me Over" on the back.The ALDI Thanksgiving shopping list includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing – plusthe ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.Designed to deliver a naturally glowing look, the Natural Cover Glow Cushion has quickly become one of LOVB LOVB's top products. This cushion foundation combines advanced Korean beauty technology with skincare benefits, providing a luminous finish while nourishing the skin.The move is part of its "Cocoa For Good" strategy, a 10-year,$500 millioninvestment by the company to address the complex challenges facing cocoa farmers. The agreement aims to build lasting relationships with farmers that enable a more resilient supply.

