Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Showcased In Four Indian Cities
Ulviyya Shahin
The Azerbaijan tourism Board has arranged a series of
promotional activities in Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata to showcase
Azerbaijan's tourism potential, with a networking event
additionally held in Mumbai, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
State Tourism Agency.
These events saw collaboration between eight local entities,
including Azerbaijan airlines CJSC, and aimed to strengthen
cooperation between Indian tourism delegates and Azerbaijani
companies.
The efforts included a press conference attended by over 40
local journalists and a networking event bringing together Indian
media and tourism stakeholders.
The results show a significant increase in Indian visitors to
Azerbaijan, with 90,670 arrivals in the first five months of 2024,
more than 2.6 times higher than the previous year's corresponding
period.
