Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Showcased In Four Indian Cities

10/18/2024 2:02:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin

The Azerbaijan tourism Board has arranged a series of promotional activities in Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata to showcase Azerbaijan's tourism potential, with a networking event additionally held in Mumbai, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

These events saw collaboration between eight local entities, including Azerbaijan airlines CJSC, and aimed to strengthen cooperation between Indian tourism delegates and Azerbaijani companies.

The efforts included a press conference attended by over 40 local journalists and a networking event bringing together Indian media and tourism stakeholders.

The results show a significant increase in Indian visitors to Azerbaijan, with 90,670 arrivals in the first five months of 2024, more than 2.6 times higher than the previous year's corresponding period.

