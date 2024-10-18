Elite 16: Cherif, Ahmed Win Joao Pessoa Opener
Qatar's Cherif Younousse (right) and Ahmed Tijan got off to a winning start in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Joao Pessoa Elite16 in Brazil yesterday. The former World No.1 pair outplayed the local favourites Felipe Alves and Henrique de Barros in straight sets (21-17, 21-12) in Group D. Today, the Qatari pair will take on the 13th seed pair from yesterday's qualifiers, Brazilians Gustavo Carvalhaes and Vitor Felipe who reunited after splitting in 2018. Later today, the Qatari pair will meet Argentina's Nicolas and Tomas Capogrosso, the brothers currently placed 25th in the world as they wrap up the pool stage.
