Moehe Raises Food Safety Awareness On World Food Day

DOHA: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has celebrated World Food Day, launching, on this occasion, an extensive awareness campaign.

This campaign included disseminating special messages about food safety through school accounts on social and platforms, as well as distributing brochures and booklets related to food safety. Awareness workshops have also been held to discuss and address the critical projects of the Food Safety Department within the Ministry with strategic partners to engage all stakeholders in making decisions related to food safety.

A workshop titled 'Understand Your Body' was presented by school activity specialists to enhance healthy food awareness by training participants to calculate calories in food recipes and determine each body's calorie needs using a simple test. The workshop also included preparing healthy recipes that match those needs and a competition for creating a balanced and nutritious meal.

The Health Promotion Department of the Ministry of Public Health participated in the event by setting up an awareness booth that featured educational pamphlets, a body mass index measuring device, health consultations, and models of healthy foods.

Schools nationwide are celebrating this occasion by organising a variety of events, including health awareness lectures, educational workshops, and recreational educational trips. Interactive activities, such as preparing healthy meals and participating in competitions. Director of Schools and Students Affairs Department, Mariam Al Nasif Al Bouainin said the celebration of World Food Day contributes to enhancing ongoing efforts, as it is an important occasion to raise awareness about the significance of the role of all parties involved in food safety.