1St Test: Rachin’S Unbeaten 104 Power NZ To 345/7, Lead India By 299 Runs

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Rachin Ravindra smashed a classy unbeaten 104 – his second century in Test – as New Zealand reached 345/7 in 81 overs and take their lead to 299 against India at lunch on day three of first Test at the M Chinnaswamy on Friday.

Though New Zealand lost four wickets in the morning session, Ravindra, whose family hails from Bengaluru, got up the tempo through a breezy century filled with eye-catchy 11 fours and two sixes. After weathering the initial storm, Ravindra showcased his exceptional handling of Indian spinners by picking lengths early to play shots on front foot, back foot and down the ground, while using depth of crease well.

Tim Southee, who was not a certainty in New Zealand's eleven not so long ago, has supported Ravindra well by making 49 not out off 50 balls through an unbroken 112-run stand for the eighth wicket. In the last four overs of the session, the duo switched gears to take 58 runs to ensure New Zealand continue to have the upper hand in the match.

Ravindra, who trained at the Super Kings academy in Chennai under their coach Sriram Krishnamurthy before his tour of the sub-continent began, began day three with a nice flick off Mohammed Siraj, who got the first wicket for India in the session by having Daryl Mitchell punch straight to gully.

Tom Blundell never looked assured at the crease and edged to second slip off Jasprit Bumrah. Glenn Phillips took a four and six off Kuldeep Yadav before missing a straight delivery off Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed Matt Henry in same fashion. With India clawing back in the match, Ravindra first got his fifty in 88 balls by dispatching Kuldeep down the ground for four.

From there, he and Southee produced one attacking shot after the other to push India on backfoot. Whenever Jadeja gave width, Ravindra was quick to pounce on it and get boundaries. He eventually reached his century in just 124 balls with a four swept off Ashwin, with a large smile and hug from Southee being the mode of celebrations to reach three-figure mark.

Southee then went past Sehwag's sixes tally in Test cricket by thumping Siraj over backward square leg for six, after slamming Ashwin down the ground for a maximum in a 20-run 80th over, as New Zealand capped off another brilliant session in their favour.

Brief Scores: India 46 in 31.2 overs trail New Zealand 345/7 in 81 overs (Rachin Ravindra 104 not out, Devon Conway 91; Ravindra Jadeja 3-72) by 299 runs