ICF's Annual 5K Benefits Iraq's Orphans And Vulnerable Children

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, hundreds in Washington, DC and around the world joined the Iraqi Children Foundation 's 12th annual run/walk to benefit Iraq's most vulnerable children, including orphans, street kids, child laborers, disabled children, and child of trafficking.

Hundreds signed up to participate in-person at Rock Creek National Park in the nation's capital or virtually from around the world. More than $24,000 was raised to support education, legal protection, disability care, and psychosocial services for children in Iraq.

David Collins, Chairman of the ICF Board, said:

"It's always a great pleasure to get many of our extended ICF family together in one place, reconnect, and support this wonderful cause. I want to thank our friends at the Iraqi Embassy, our Gold Star families and veterans, our sponsors, partners, and volunteers, and everyone who came out to Rock Creek Park or participated around the globe. Your support makes all the difference for the young people and families who benefit from ICF's life-changing programs."

One of the highlights of the 5K was the return of two of ICF's Young Ambassadors: Hammoudi who runs tethered to another runner and Ala'a Eddeen, who took on the 5K from a wheelchair.

Another highlight was the record-breaking achievement of the Enabling Peace in Iraq Center (EPIC) which mobilized a team of 54 in-person and virtual runners, besting a 2017 State Department record of 52.

The winners of the 5K were:



Winner Adult Male - Drew Polasky

Winner Adult Female: Claire Du

Winner Youth Male: James Amos Winner -Youth Female: Noura Lauter

The Iraqi Children Foundation is grateful to the sponsors of the 5K for their generous support of projects for Iraqi children. Sponsors included Al-Khudairi Rentals and Al Nadir of the Khudairi Group, Pepsico MENA, and the Pepsico Foundation, Crescent Petroleum, L3Harris, Spectrum Integrated Solutions, Numerus Group, Scott Advocates, and The Children's Village of New York.

Iraq's Ambassador to the United States, Nazar Al Khirullah, one of the Honorary Co-Chairs of the event, waved the Iraqi and American flags to start the race, Other distinguished Honorary Co-Chairs for this year's 5K included Aziz Khudairi, CEO and Chairman, Khudairi Group; Dr. Jeremy Kohomban, President and CEO of The Children's Village of New York; Steve Lutes, Vice President for Middle East Affairs of the US Chamber of Commerce; and Mais Abbas Abousy, Esq., Assistant General Counsel for the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Companies or individuals interested in being sponsors or supporting this cause may contact ICF Executive Director Patricia Stakem at ...

The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) intervenes in the lives of children who are at risk of abuse, neglect, and exploitation by criminals, traffickers, and extremists. ICF is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charity (EIN 26-1394773). Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit or email ...

