Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Kill Two People, Injure 15 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- A new wave of Israeli on Lebanon on Thursday left at least two people dead and 15 others injured, according to the Ministry.

The were killed in Israeli occupation's airstrikes on Al-Yamona and Al-Safari towns in the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, the said.

The Israeli warplanes bombed two mosques in Majdal Salm town in southern Lebanon and attacked several sites in other southern districts.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli forces on Lebanon since October 2023 have killed 2,412 people and wounded 11,285 others. (end)

kbs









