Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Kill Two People, Injure 15 Others
Date
10/17/2024 4:04:22 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- A new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Thursday left at least two people dead and 15 others injured, according to the health Ministry.
The victims were killed in Israeli occupation's airstrikes on Al-Yamona and Al-Safari towns in the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, the Ministry said.
The Israeli warplanes bombed two mosques in Majdal Salm town in southern Lebanon and attacked several sites in other southern districts.
Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli Occupation forces attacks on Lebanon since October 2023 have killed 2,412 people and wounded 11,285 others. (end)
kbs
MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108793074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.