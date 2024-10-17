Amcor To Report First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZURICH, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2025 results for the three months ended 30 September 2024 after the US closes on Thursday 31 October 2024.

A call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday 31 October 2024 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 1 November 2024. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

USA: 800 715 9871 (toll-free)

646 307 1963 (local) Australia:

1800 519 630 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local) United Kingdom:

0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local) Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local) Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local) All other countries:

+1 646 307 1963 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID 2990465

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of

Amcor's website ( ). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.



About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.

Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries.

NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC



