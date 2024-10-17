(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK

, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Organic Fertilizers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

22.4%

during the forecast period. Stringent regulations and policies on use of inorganic fertilizers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

harmful effects of chemical and synthetic fertilizers. However,

increasing dependence on inorganic techniques of cultivation

poses a challenge - Key market players include Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Darling Ingredients Inc., Fertikal NV, Fertoz Ltd., FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd., Hello Nature Inc., J M Huber Corp., KARNATAKA AGRO CHEMICALS, KRIBHCO, MidWestern Bio Ag Holdings LLC, Queensland Organics, SEIPASA SA, SPIC Ltd., SusGlobal Energy Corp., Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc., T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Fertilizers Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Market Driver

Organic fertilizers are gaining popularity due to growing consumer concerns over the environmental impact and potential health risks associated with chemical and synthetic fertilizers. These conventional fertilizers, such as phosphate fertilizers , ammonium nitrate, and potassium fertilizers, can lead to environmental pollution and soil degradation. Overuse of phosphates in synthetic fertilizers can cause eutrophication in water bodies, reducing their nutrient content and promoting the growth of harmful algae. Nitrogen-containing fertilizers can accumulate in soil, reducing fertility and leading to soil acidification and the accumulation of toxic elements. Consumers are increasingly turning to organic and bio-based fertilizers to mitigate these risks, making the organic fertilizers market a promising growth area during the forecast period.



The Organic Fertilizers Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about soil health and the benefits of organic farming practices. Animal waste and agricultural waste are popular sources for organic fertilizers, providing essential nutrients like nitrogen for plant growth. Earthworm castings, cow dung, and other natural sources offer added advantages like improving soil structure, water retention, and aeration. Organic fertilizers promote soil fertility, benefiting both the agricultural sector and the environment. They help mitigate climate changes and global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to synthetic fertilizers. Organic farming practices also contribute to human health and the production of organic food. Despite the rewards, the adoption rate of organic fertilizers is uneven due to varying nutrient content and regulations. Precision agriculture technology, including sensors and GPS, can help address these challenges by optimizing nutrient application and ensuring even distribution. As the world population grows and crop yields become crucial for food security, organic fertilizers' role in sustainable agriculture becomes increasingly important. By focusing on natural sources and minimizing harmful salts , organic fertilizers contribute to better soil quality, crop health, and microbial activity.



Market

Challenges



The global organic fertilizers market faces challenges due to the widespread use of synthetic fertilizers, particularly in developing countries. Synthetic fertilizers are more affordable and have longer storage durability, making them a popular choice for farmers, especially in densely populated areas with limited farmland. However, the lack of awareness regarding the potential harm synthetic fertilizers can cause to soil health and the importance of organic farming practices is hindering the growth of the organic fertilizers market. Organic fertilizers require microorganisms to break down and release nutrients, limiting their usage to specific seasons based on temperature, pH, and soil microorganism availability. These factors, combined with the affordability and convenience of synthetic fertilizers, may hinder the expansion of the organic fertilizers market during the forecast period. The Organic Fertilizers Market faces several challenges. Synthetic

chemicals remain a strong competition due to their immediate availability and lower cost. Environmental concerns, such as waterway pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, push for a shift towards organic. Farmers' demographics, economic incentives, and social factors also influence the market. Institutional factors, including subsidies and price premiums, can impact the market's growth. Non-governmental organizations advocate for organic farming, but higher costs, limited supply, and availability remain concerns. Nutrient concentrations, labor, organic waste management, and mineral sources vary between plant, animal, and animal source fertilizers. Liquid and dry forms have different shelf lives, cost-effectiveness, storage requirements, and risks of rotting and contamination.

Segment Overview



This organic fertilizers market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Fruits and vegetables

1.2 Cereals and grains

1.3 Oilseeds and pulses 1.4 Others



2.1 Dry 2.2 Liquid



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Fruits and vegetables-

The organic fertilizer market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly farming practices. Organic fertilizers provide essential nutrients to crops without harming the environment. Major players in this market include brands like Espoma, Nefgar, and Organic Valley. They offer various types of organic fertilizers such as bone meal, blood meal, and compost. These companies focus on sustainable production and distribution to meet the rising demand. Organic fertilizers are a profitable investment for farmers seeking to improve soil health and crop yield while adhering to environmental regulations.

Research Analysis

Organic fertilizers, derived from natural sources such as animal waste, agricultural waste, and earthworm castings, play a crucial role in enhancing soil fertility and promoting plant growth. These fertilizers contain essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are vital for plant health and food production. Organic fertilizers also improve soil water retention, soil moisture retention, soil structure, and soil aeration, leading to better crop yields. However, the uneven nutrient content and longer application time compared to synthetic fertilizers may limit their adoption rate. The global population's increasing food security needs and the shift towards sustainable agriculture are driving the demand for organic fertilizers. Technological advancements, including precision agriculture, sensors , GPS, and rotting techniques, are also expected to boost the market growth. Despite these advantages, the challenge of harmful salts in organic fertilizers remains a concern. Overall, organic fertilizers contribute significantly to soil health, crop health, and agricultural output, making them an essential component of modern farming practices.

Market Research Overview

Organic fertilizers, derived from natural sources such as animal waste, agricultural waste, and earthworm castings, play a crucial role in enhancing soil fertility and promoting plant growth. These fertilizers contribute to soil water retention, moisture retention, and improved soil structure, aeration, and microbial activity. They are free from harmful salts and synthetic chemicals, making them safer for the environment and human health. The agricultural sector is increasingly adopting organic fertilizers as part of organic agriculture practices, driven by concerns over climate changes, global warming, and the need for higher crop yields and food security. Organic fertilizers provide essential nutrients, including nitrogen , to plants, improving soil health and crop health. The adoption rate of organic fertilizers is influenced by various factors, including regulations, rewards for sustainable agriculture, and technology. Precision agriculture, sensors, GPS, and drones are being used to optimize the use of organic fertilizers, while research and development continue to improve processing technologies. Small-scale farmers and rural communities also benefit from organic fertilizers, as they can be produced locally from available resources. However, the higher cost, limited supply, and availability of organic fertilizers, as well as uneven nutrient content, labor requirements, and organic waste management, are challenges to their widespread adoption. The use of organic fertilizers also impacts farmer demographics, economic incentives, social factors, cultural factors, and institutional factors. Financial incentives, such as subsidies and price premiums, can help increase the adoption rate of organic fertilizers, while non-governmental organizations play a crucial role in promoting their use and advocating for regulations that support sustainable agriculture.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Fruits And Vegetables



Cereals And Grains



Oilseeds And Pulses

Others

Form Factor



Dry

Liquid

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

