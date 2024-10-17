Mullikin To Be Special Guest At Sumter, S.C.'S Fall Feast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Tom Mullikin has summited several of the world's highest mountains and climbed mountain ranges on every continent.

Global expedition leader and chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission Dr. Tom Mullikin paddling on the Lynches River during an SC7 expedition across South Carolina.

Sumter, S.C.'s Fall Feast is slated for Oct. 24, 2024.

SC7 leader and S.C. Floodwater Commission chair to headline 2024 event

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Global expedition leader Dr. Tom Mullikin will be the featured special“speaking” guest at the 20th annual FALL FEAST on the campus of USC Sumter in Sumter, South Carolina, Thursday afternoon and early evening, October 24.Established in 2004, the 2024 event will offer traditional, non-traditional and all-you-can-eat selections of“some of the best food secrets Sumter has to offer,” as well as live music, various displays, merch auctions, and so much more according to Fall Feast officials. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m.“This is a great opportunity to showcase the uniqueness of one of our state's premier cities which geographically straddles the Midlands, the Pee Dee, and the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” said Mullikin.“Not to mention Sumter being the home of USC Sumter and historic Shaw Air Force which serves as headquarters of U.S. Air Forces Central Command and U.S. Army Central. This is quite simply one of the Palmetto State's most important, economically thriving, environmentally vital communities.”According to Fall Feast's website:“Fall Feast 2024 is a great way to come out and explore some of the best cuisine in the Carolinas while also supporting the beautification and sustainability efforts of Sumter Green.”For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit –

