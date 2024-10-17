ECB Delivered A Second Straight 25Bp Deposit Rate Cut

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Michael Brown Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

As had been widely expected, the delivered a second straight 25bp deposit rate cut this lunchtime, the first back-to-back cuts in a decade, taking the main policy rate to 3.25%, its lowest level since last June.

Accompanying the decision was guidance that is now incredibly familiar to market participants, with policymakers repeating that a "data-dependent", "meeting-by-meeting" approach will be taken in terms of future policy decisions, with no pre-commitment being made to a particular policy path.

The decision to deliver two straight 25bp cuts comes as disinflationary progress is made at a much faster rate than policymakers had previously foreseen, with the 1.7% annual headline inflation rate seen in September being in line with where the latest staff macroeconomic projections had expected prices to be in the second quarter of 2026. Coupled with this, significant downside economic risks remain, not only within the bloc, but also stemming from external sources, amid ongoing lacklustre Chinese performance, and lingering geopolitical tensions across the globe.

Policymakers will be hoping that today's move, which comes just five weeks after the previous rate reduction, serves to insulate the eurozone economy against these risks, and ensures that the current economic contraction implied by the latest PMI surveys remains relatively shallow.

Market participants will now look to President Lagarde's post-meeting press conference in around half an hour for further hints on the policy outlook, though any such concrete remarks are likely to be rather thin on the ground. For now, the base case remains that the ECB will deliver another 25bp cut at the December meeting, followed by further such cuts at every meeting in early-2025 until the deposit rate reaches a neutral rate of around 2% next summer. Participants will also pay close attention to whether Lagarde opens the door to the prospect of larger, 50bp cuts, though said 'jumbo' moves seem unlikely for now.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.