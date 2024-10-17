Cascale Participates In“To The Finish Line” Event In Vietnam

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cascale team member Dhawall Mane director, verification, training and insights, recently participated in a virtual To the Finish Line (TFL) event organized by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Vietnam. TFL is a program designed to support continued environmental performance in Vietnam's apparel through the effective use of Cascale's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) tool, which is exclusively available on Worldly. More than 700 manufacturers were invited to attend the town hall event; most participants were Higg FEM users.

Higg FEM is a transformative tool used to assess the environmental impact of product manufacturing at facilities, including water use, waste management, chemical, and energy use. In doing so, it not only uncovers hotspot areas for improvement, but also reduces redundancy, mitigates risk, and creates a common language to communicate sustainability to stakeholders. Vietnam is currently the second-highest ranked in v-Higg FEM country average score (Higg FEM 2022) and, reflecting Cascale's own founding and guiding principles, TFL aims for pre-competitive collaboration for collective action.

Through TFL, manufacturers in the region can share knowledge to support environmental sustainability while responding to evolving needs for due diligence and shared responsibility. Participants are also invited to join a Professional Peer Community of Learning for Action on Higg FEM and beyond. Established in 2022 and running continuously since then, the goal of the TFL program is to create an exchange platform of practical knowledge by industry for industry, supporting peer-to-peer learning and problem-solving.

The large-scale and practical TFL training program consists of two web-based sessions designed to elevate understanding of aspects of the Higg FEM, including management of energy, water, waste, chemicals, and greenhouse gas emissions. In the“Scaling Collective Action” session to which Cascale's Mane contributed, regional industry stakeholders discussed practical tips on implementation. These included pooling financial and time resources, as well as what impact the TFL program has had so far and how the industry can adopt similar collective action programs in different sourcing regions.

Mane emphasized the importance of taking a systems approach in tracking data and of entrusting this responsibility to qualified, accountable personnel such as those trained through the program.“TFL is a shining example of Vietnam's leadership in undertaking supply chain capacity building programs for Higg FEM,” Mane said.