Bus Accident In Turkiye Injures 22
Date
10/17/2024 9:25:58 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Istanbul: At least 22 people were injured in western Turkiye on Thursday when a tour bus with Japanese tourists onboard overturned on a highway, media reported.
One of them was seriously injured after the driver lost control of the bus which overturned in the Afyonkarahisar province, the DHA news agency said.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers were onboard.
Contacted by AFP, a spokesman from the Japanese embassy confirmed the accident but he only said several Japanese tourists were injured, without providing a precise number.
"The number of Japanese citizens on the bus was 21. Several Japanese people were injured and transferred to hospitals," the spokesman said.
DHA images showed a white bus lying on its side in the middle of a field.
Bus travel is a popular mode of transport in Turkiye and accidents are fairly common.
In August, a bus crashed on a highway bridge near the capital Ankara, killing nine people and injuring 26.
In May, 10 people died and 40 were injured when a bus, two cars and a truck collided on a road near the southern city of Mersin.
MENAFN17102024000063011010ID1108791661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.