Bus Accident In Turkiye Injures 22

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: At least 22 people were in western Turkiye on Thursday when a tour bus with Japanese tourists onboard overturned on a highway, reported.

One of them was seriously injured after the driver lost control of the bus which overturned in the Afyonkarahisar province, the DHA news agency said.

It was not immediately clear how many were onboard.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman from the Japanese embassy confirmed the accident but he only said several Japanese tourists were injured, without providing a precise number.

"The number of Japanese citizens on the bus was 21. Several Japanese people were injured and transferred to hospitals," the spokesman said.

DHA images showed a white bus lying on its side in the middle of a field.

Bus travel is a popular mode of transport in Turkiye and accidents are fairly common.

In August, a bus crashed on a highway bridge near the capital Ankara, killing nine people and injuring 26.

In May, 10 people died and 40 were injured when a bus, two cars and a truck collided on a road near the southern city of Mersin.