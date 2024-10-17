Vesselbot Named To Freightwaves' 2025 Freighttech 100 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VesselBot logo

VesselBot is recognized among the most innovative companies in freight technology

ATHENS, GREECE, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VesselBot , a leading provider of innovative solutions for multi-modal and emissions management, has been named to the prestigious FreightTech 100 list for 2025 by FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of news, data and analytics for the global freight markets.

The FreightTech 100, now in its seventh year, showcases the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector. This recognition highlights VesselBot's significant contributions to advancing efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation across the entire supply chain.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top innovators in freight technology," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot. " This acknowledgment by FreightWaves validates our mission to revolutionize supply chain sustainability through cutting-edge technology. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in creating a comprehensive platform that addresses the complex needs of the global logistics ecosystem."

VesselBot's Supply Chain Sustainability Platform offers a range of solutions for shippers and logistics professionals across multiple transportation modes, including:

.An emissions calculation engine built on proprietary digital twin models, capable of generating shipment, order, product, and voyage-specific emissions calculations.

.Comprehensive data analytics for operationalizing sustainability in line with Gartner's recommendations.

.Supply chain optimization based on optimal routing, removal of empty miles and fuel efficiency in ocean, road, rail, and air transport.

.Decision support features including emission simulations for mode shifts and optimal carrier selection per mode.

The platform's focus on primary data and accurate emissions measurement across all modes of transportation, including newer fuels, positions VesselBot as an ideal partner for logistics and supply chain professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of transportation carbon management.

The inclusion in the FreightTech 100 positions VesselBot among the paragons of technological progress in the freight transportation space.

Thank you to our incredible team, partners, and clients who have made this achievement possible. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in freight technology and supply chain management.



VesselBot was also recently recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Environmental Sustainability, the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Load Origination in Banking, as well as the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Logistics Carbon Accounting and Management Solutions.

About VesselBot

VesselBot pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes emissions from both purchased goods and transportation emissions from all modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot's platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Maria Bena

VesselBot

+30 21 1117 8743

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.