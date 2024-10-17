Florida Poly Ranks Top 10 In U.S. For Career Outcomes, No.1 Among Public Universities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University was ranked No. 8 in the nation for top career outcomes for its graduates in WalletHub's 2025's Best Universities Ranking , released this week. This recognition placed Florida Poly alongside elite institutions such as the California Institute of Technology, Georgetown University and Duke University. Among public institutions, Florida Poly ranked No.1 in the country.

Additionally, WalletHub ranked Florida Poly No. 2 in the state for best cost and financing, and No. 34 nationally. More than 700 universities were compared across 30 key measures to determine which schools offer top-notch education at the most reasonable price.



In a separate ranking, Research recently named Florida Poly the No. 1 most popular computer science degree program in Florida.

"We are thrilled that Florida Poly continues to earn national and statewide recognition for its exceptional STEM education and the outstanding career opportunities it provides for our students," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. "These new accolades reinforce our commitment to producing future high-tech leaders who are ready to excel in industry and help transform Florida's economy."

The acclaim for the University's remarkable career outcomes is the result of its laser focus on career development services and prioritizing professional experiences, according to Allison Pirpich, Florida Poly's director of career services and professional development.

"A unique aspect of our approach is we have two experiential learning requirements at the end of a four-year degree, which include an internship and a yearlong capstone project," Pirpich said. "These experiences provide key professional skillsets that employers are looking for, which is a combination of technical and soft skills."

Nearly 20% of this year's seniors have secured plans for graduate school or full-time employment after graduation. Many of the job offers are from well-known companies such as Bank of America, Honeywell, ICR Defense, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin and Royal Caribbean.

For these seniors, salaries will range from $70,000 to $120,000.

With such competitive salaries on the horizon, the rigorous educational approach at Florida Poly plays a crucial role in preparing students for success in their future careers.

"These new rankings showcase the effectiveness of our innovative, all-STEM curriculum that prioritizes hands-on learning in small classes guided by world-class faculty," said Dr. Brad Thiessen, Florida Poly's interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. "Florida Poly transforms student curiosity into achievement. Our focus on strong foundational STEM knowledge, practical problem-solving applications, and communication skills means our graduates are fully prepared from day one to make significant contributions and become leaders in their chosen fields."

