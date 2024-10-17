Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education hosts AI Convention in partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Boopin) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Tuesday, 15 October 2024: Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, in partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi, hosted a two-day AI convention at New York University Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 October 2024, in an ongoing effort to ensure the needs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are accounted for.



The Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education conducted an inaugural research study, which explored the perceptions of AI among people with IDD, their caregivers, and educators. A research finding found that 77% of caregivers and 64% of educators believe that AI will promote more inclusive learning environments.



The convention titled "Inclusive Futures: Exploring Research Innovations and AI Tools for Children with Disabilities," gathered leading researchers, educators, inclusion practitioners, and technology experts to discuss the implications of AI on inclusive education for students with IDD.



With the active participation of distinguished speakers from NYU, Zayed University, Microsoft, The British University in Dubai, Curtin University Australia, The Canadian University in Dubai, Google, Project Zero, iCog Lab, CAST, Teach For All, Missing Children Egypt and others, the gathering facilitated discussions and explorations of the latest research innovations and AI tools that can enhance the inclusion of children with disabilities in various educational and social settings.



The Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education serves as a hub for global thought leadership for inclusive education through research, policy, and programming. Its mission is dedicated to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in academic, sport, social, and community activities.



As AI technology continues to transform industries, it holds great potential for increasing workforce participation among people with disabilities while enhancing access to education through innovative tools and methods.





MENAFN17102024004780010861ID1108790943