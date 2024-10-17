عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Magnitude 4.7 Quake Hits Central Turkiye - AFAD


10/17/2024 4:56:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale struck central Turkey on Thursday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).
The quake, which was registered in the city of Sivas at 11:29 a.m., was at a depth of 10.57 kilometers, the AFAD said in a press release on its website.
There are no reports of casualties or damage, it confirmed.
The latest tremor in Sivas was recorded 24 hours after the magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Malatya, southeastern Turkey, which injured 187 people. (end)
aas



MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108790319


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search