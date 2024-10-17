Magnitude 4.7 Quake Hits Central Turkiye - AFAD

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale struck central Turkey on Thursday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).

The quake, which was registered in the city of Sivas at 11:29 a.m., was at a depth of 10.57 kilometers, the AFAD said in a press release on its website.

There are no reports of casualties or damage, it confirmed.

The latest tremor in Sivas was recorded 24 hours after the magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Malatya, southeastern Turkey, which 187 people. (end)

