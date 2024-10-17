UK's Cmte Gathers Donations For Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is launching an "urgent" fundraising drive to help people "devastated" by the conflicts in the Middle East.

The DEC -- which brings together 15 of the UK's biggest aid charities including Oxfam, British Red Cross and ActionAid -- said that the scale of need is "overwhelming".

It added that people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region require food, shelter and medical care after fleeing their homes in search of safety -- and donations will be matched by the UK up to the first GBP 10 million.

The Middle East Humanitarian Appeal will feature across the BBC on October 17, as well as on other broadcasters including Sky, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Following operation Al-Aqsa flood on October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation embarked on a brutal and inhumane assault on the Gaza Strip that killed over 41,000 individuals mostly innocent civilians. The Israeli war machine also injured hundreds of thousands during their brutish campaign.

Late September, the Israeli occupation turned its' attention on Lebanon, increase bombardment and assaulting Lebanese people in the south and beyond. (end)

nbs













MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108789947