Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/17/2024 1:53:32 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.
The AFC Champions League takes center stage with exciting matchups featuring top Asian clubs. Meanwhile, the FIFA Futsal World Cup continues with crucial group stage encounters.
European action heats up with the UEFA Champions League and Copa da Liga Inglesa promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.
Domestic competitions in Brazil, including the Brasileirão Sub-17 and Brasileirão Série B, offer thrilling matches for local fans.
From early morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night CONMEBOL Libertadores clashes, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.
AFC Champions League
7:00 AM – Gwangju vs Yokohama F. Marinos – Disney+
7:00 AM – Shandong Taishan vs Central Coast Mariners – Disney+
9:00 AM – Buriram United vs Vissel Kobe – Disney+
9:00 AM – Shanghai Shenhua vs Pohang Steelers – Disney+
11:00 AM – Pakhtakor vs Al-Wasl – Disney+
1:00 PM – Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal – ESPN 4 and Disney+
FIFA Futsal World Cup
9:30 AM – Costa Rica vs Netherlands – Sportv 2 and FIFA+
9:30 AM – Thailand vs Cuba – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
12:00 PM – Brazil vs Croatia – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
12:00 PM – Uzbekistan vs Paraguay – FIFA+
UEFA Champions League
1:45 PM – Juventus vs PSV – TNT and MAX
1:45 PM – Young Boys vs Aston Villa – Space and MAX
4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – SBT, TNT and MAX
4:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb – Space and MAX
4:00 PM – Milan vs Liverpool – MAX
4:00 PM – Sporting vs Lille – MAX
English League Cup
3:45 PM – Preston North End vs Fulham – ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace – Disney+
3:45 PM – Everton vs Southampton – Disney+
3:45 PM – Brentford vs Leyton Orient – Disney+
4:00 PM – Manchester United vs Barnsley – ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Competitions
3:30 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Brasileirão Sub-17 – Sportv
7:00 PM – Novorizontino vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B – Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM – Avaí vs Ituano – Brasileirão Série B – TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM – Guarani vs Mirassol – Brasileirão Série B – Sportv and Premiere
CONMEBOL Competitions
9:30 PM – Colo-Colo vs River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores (QF-First leg) – Paramount+
9:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (QF-First leg) – SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports
Other Matches
11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – Indian Super League – OneFootball
2:00 PM – Mallorca vs Real Sociedad – La Liga – ESPN 2 and Disney+
Where to Watch Live Today
ESPN Networks
1:00 PM – Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal – AFC Champions League (ESPN 4)
3:45 PM – Preston North End vs Fulham – Copa da Liga Inglesa (ESPN 4)
4:00 PM – Manchester United vs Barnsley – Copa da Liga Inglesa (ESPN)
9:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (ESPN)
TNT/Space
1:45 PM – Juventus vs PSV – UEFA Champions League (TNT)
1:45 PM – Young Boys vs Aston Villa – UEFA Champions League (Space)
4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – UEFA Champions League (TNT)
4:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb – UEFA Champions League (Space)
Sportv
9:30 AM – Costa Rica vs Netherlands – FIFA Futsal World Cup (Sportv 2)
12:00 PM – Brazil vs Croatia – FIFA Futsal World Cup
3:30 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Brasileirão Sub-17
7:00 PM – Novorizontino vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM – Guarani vs Mirassol – Brasileirão Série B
SBT
4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – UEFA Champions League
9:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sudamericana
Premiere
7:00 PM – Novorizontino vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM – Avaí vs Ituano – Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM – Guarani vs Mirassol – Brasileirão Série B
Disney+
Multiple AFC Champions League matches throughout the day
Various Copa da Liga Inglesa matches in the afternoon
MAX
All UEFA Champions League matches
Paramount+
9:30 PM – Colo-Colo vs River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores
