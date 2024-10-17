عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/17/2024 1:53:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.

The AFC Champions League takes center stage with exciting matchups featuring top Asian clubs. Meanwhile, the FIFA Futsal World Cup continues with crucial group stage encounters.

European action heats up with the UEFA Champions League and Copa da Liga Inglesa promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.

Domestic competitions in Brazil, including the Brasileirão Sub-17 and Brasileirão Série B, offer thrilling matches for local fans.

From early morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night CONMEBOL Libertadores clashes, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.


AFC Champions League


  • 7:00 AM – Gwangju vs Yokohama F. Marinos – Disney+
  • 7:00 AM – Shandong Taishan vs Central Coast Mariners – Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Buriram United vs Vissel Kobe – Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Shanghai Shenhua vs Pohang Steelers – Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Pakhtakor vs Al-Wasl – Disney+
  • 1:00 PM – Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal – ESPN 4 and Disney+

FIFA Futsal World Cup

  • 9:30 AM – Costa Rica vs Netherlands – Sportv 2 and FIFA+
  • 9:30 AM – Thailand vs Cuba – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
  • 12:00 PM – Brazil vs Croatia – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
  • 12:00 PM – Uzbekistan vs Paraguay – FIFA+

UEFA Champions League

  • 1:45 PM – Juventus vs PSV – TNT and MAX
  • 1:45 PM – Young Boys vs Aston Villa – Space and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – SBT, TNT and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb – Space and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Milan vs Liverpool – MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Sporting vs Lille – MAX

English League Cup

  • 3:45 PM – Preston North End vs Fulham – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace – Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Everton vs Southampton – Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Brentford vs Leyton Orient – Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Manchester United vs Barnsley – ESPN and Disney+

Brazilian Competitions

  • 3:30 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Brasileirão Sub-17 – Sportv
  • 7:00 PM – Novorizontino vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B – Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Avaí vs Ituano – Brasileirão Série B – TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:30 PM – Guarani vs Mirassol – Brasileirão Série B – Sportv and Premiere

CONMEBOL Competitions

  • 9:30 PM – Colo-Colo vs River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores (QF-First leg) – Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (QF-First leg) – SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports

Other Matches

  • 11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – Indian Super League – OneFootball
  • 2:00 PM – Mallorca vs Real Sociedad – La Liga – ESPN 2 and Disney+

