Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi For Zoom Call: 'Kuch Baatein Karni Hain'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following the news of Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and his warning to "everyone who helps Salman Khan", the former girlfriend of the star, Somy Ali, on Thursday invited the gangster for a Zoom call.

Actor-turned-women rights activist Somy broke up with Salman in 1999 and moved from Mumbai to the US and has stayed there since then. While she has maintained that she had a troubled relationship with the actor, she's also defended him multiple times.

She took to Instagram to engage with Lawrence , who is currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail. In her social media post, Somy wrote a“direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi”, and addressed him as“bhai” while inviting him over for a Zoom call.

| Lawrence Bishnoi and Jeff Bezos: Social media post on 'productivity' goes viral

“Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? (Greetings, Lawrence brother. I've heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done?)” she wrote.

Referring to Rajasthan as her most favourite place in the world, Somy said she wants to visit Bishnoi's temple for a prayer, but“pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye , aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye (let's get done with the Zoom call first)”.

She also claimed that the chat is for his own good and requested the gangster to share his number with her.

| Lawrence Bishnoi won't try to kill Salman Khan if... Check Somy Ali's post here:

This isn't the first time Somy has requested the Bishnoi community to“forget and move on” from Salman Khan's 1998 incident.

| 'Police can't catch Lawrence Bishnoi': Ram Gopal Verma

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy had said, "If you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line. I don't support hunting as a sport, but this event took place so many years ago.:

" Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf if he has made a mistake and please forgive him,” she had added.