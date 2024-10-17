SLC Signs Mou With Financial Audit Authority For Legal And Institutional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 17 October 2024 - The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) and the Audit Authority (FAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the and institutional fields and developing joint efforts to monitor the compliance of entities in the Emirate of Dubai with applicable legislation. The MoU seeks to establish clear parameters for integrating the respective roles of both parties in this regard.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, and H.E. Abdulrahman Hareb Rashed Al Hareb, Director General of the FAA. The MoU paves the way for both parties to leverage each other's legal expertise and foster strong mutual collaboration, particularly with respect to conducting joint legal training, as well as organising meetings and specialised training courses focused on legislative compliance.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi stated:“The MoU with the FAA reflects our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination in the legal and institutional sectors. The MoU contributes to building bridges of collaboration between both parties, enabling each to achieve its objectives more efficiently through the exchange of recommendations, expertise, and knowledge in a wide range of areas relevant to legal and legislative frameworks. This will lead to a more effective and comprehensive legislative and audit system. At the SLC, we look forward to further enhancing our cooperation with the FAA and exploring prospects for developing coordination in areas of mutual interest.”

H.E. Abdulrahman Hareb Rashed Al Hareb commended this collaboration, saying:“The MoU with the SLC aligns with our strategic plans to synergise efforts and build partnerships aimed at enriching legal knowledge and strengthening joint collaboration in the area of legislative audit. It seeks to ensure that government entities comply with the legislation in force, while also offering an excellent opportunity for both parties to foster cooperation and exchange expertise in the legal and institutional fields. This is consistent with our goals of safeguarding public funds and ensuring the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency.”

The MoU also covers bilateral cooperation in legal research and studies, the exchange of visits, and the organisation of meetings on the latest legislative developments and the most critical legal aspects. It encourages the exchange of legal and institutional publications and research, participation in conferences, seminars, lectures, and workshops organised by either party, and joint technical cooperation to update the FAA's legislative database.

By fostering collaboration with key stakeholders, the SLC aims to promote legislative compliance and strengthen the legal culture. This will ensure that legislation keeps pace with rapid developments, is future-ready, and aligns with the objectives of sustainable development and the national visions that reinforce the UAE's position as a global leader.