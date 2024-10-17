EU's Mikhalko: COP29 In Baku Crucial For Climate Action
The conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on
Climate Change (COP29), set to be held in Baku this November, is a
crucial global event for the future and well-being of our
planet.
Peter Mikhalko, head of the European Union (EU) Representation
in Azerbaijan, made this statement at the "B2B Forum" on "Green
Technology and Sustainable Development" in Baku,
Azernews reports.
He noted that the world's attention will focus on Baku during
COP29: "For two weeks, world leaders will convene here.
Participants in the climate convention will have the opportunity to
meet and discuss international climate policy."
The diplomat emphasised that many issues need to be addressed,
starting with the preparation of various legislative acts related
to "green technologies."
He stated, "We, as the EU, are ready to support Azerbaijan in
fulfilling its commitments in this area and to share our
experiences to achieve the best results."
Mikhalko highlighted the significance of renewable energy and
energy efficiency in the fight against climate change: "They offer
a way to reduce the demand for fossil fuels, coal, and natural gas,
significantly contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas
emissions."
