EU's Mikhalko: COP29 In Baku Crucial For Climate Action

The of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), set to be held in Baku this November, is a crucial global event for the future and well-being of our planet.

Peter Mikhalko, head of the European Union (EU) Representation in Azerbaijan, made this statement at the "B2B Forum" on "Green Technology and Sustainable Development" in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that the world's attention will focus on Baku during COP29: "For two weeks, world leaders will convene here. Participants in the climate convention will have the opportunity to meet and discuss international climate policy."

The diplomat emphasised that many issues need to be addressed, starting with the preparation of various legislative acts related to "green technologies."

He stated, "We, as the EU, are ready to support Azerbaijan in fulfilling its commitments in this area and to share our experiences to achieve the best results."

Mikhalko highlighted the significance of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the fight against climate change: "They offer a way to reduce the demand for fossil fuels, coal, and natural gas, significantly contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."