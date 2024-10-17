CHANGE FOR THE BETTER World Sustainability Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 17 October 2024: In a world that is increasingly focused on sustainability, Oris continues to set the standard for eco-conscious luxury. Renowned for its commitment to create timepieces with purpose, the esteemed Swiss watchmaker not only creates exceptional watches but also aims to make a positive environmental impact. With initiatives that are climate-neutral and innovative sustainable practices, Oris places environmental responsibility at the heart of its brand ethics.

Sustainable Watch Box

Oris, the esteemed Swiss watchmaker, introduces the Sustainable Watch Box, aligning with Global Recycling Day and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. Made from recycled, recyclable cardboard and paper, this lightweight, modular packaging reduces plastic use by 1.5 tonnes annually and cuts weight by 65%. Its collapsible design also decreases volume by 50%, lowering carbon emissions.

Certified climate-neutral by ClimatePartner, Oris aims to reduce emissions by 10% annually through its Emissions Reduction Programme. Starting February 2024, each Sustainable Watch Box includes recycled paper cards with a QR code for MyOris platform access, warranties, and watch details.

Aquis Date Upcycle



The Oris Aquis Date Upcycle is crafted with a vibrant dial made from recycled PET plastic, each Upcycle model showcases a one-of-a-kind design, underscoring Oris dedication to environmental conservation. Every dial is distinct, offering a personal connection to Oris sustainability story. As a leader in sustainable luxury, Oris continues to combine refined craftsmanship with eco-conscious innovations, proving that luxury can help drive positive change for our planet.

Brand Ambassador Yusra Mardini

Oris has also expanded its collaborative program for people and planet projects, partnering on social and environmental initiatives alongside agents of change such as France's Ligue de Football Professionnel, cricket's Marylebone Cricket Club and the New York Yankees. Oris also continues their collaboration with UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Yusra Mardini and is proud to partner with the Yusra Mardini Foundation as an Oris Sustainability Partner, supporting her vital work to combat the global tragedy of displacement.

The Great Barrier Reef Limited Edition IV

Oris partnered with Reef Restoration Foundation in 2018 on their mission to bring Change for the Better.“Oris is climate neutral and committed to the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” says Co-CEO Rolf Studer.“Supporting the Reef Restoration Foundation is a joy and we're delighted to shine a light on their work to counter the effects of climate change on the world's reefs.”

Oris is available at selected Oris retailers worldwide and on our official website: Also, exclusively available at the Ahmed Sediqqi & Sons Boutiques in the UAE.

