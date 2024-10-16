Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accounts Receivable Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Accounts Receivable Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The accounts receivable automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $3.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to manual process inefficiencies, growing volume of transactions, error reduction and accuracy, cost reduction initiatives, demand for faster processing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The accounts receivable automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continue digital transformation, remote workforce evolution, increasing focus on cash flow optimization, demand for scalability and flexibility, customer-centric approach.

Growth Driver Of The Accounts Receivable Automation Market

The increase in adoption of automation and digitization by SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) is expected to propel the growth of the account receivable automation market. Digitalization and automation tools assist SMEs in lowering costs, standardizing processes, and reducing their reliance on labor. The automation and digitization will also drive SMEs towards the adoption of account receivable automation.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Accounts Receivable Automation Market Share?

Key players in the market include BlackLine Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., Comarch SA, Esker SA, HighRadius Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Kofax Inc., YayPay Inc., SK Global Software LLC, FinancialForce Inc., The Sage Group plc, VersaPay Corporation, Bill Holdings Inc., Corcentric LLC, MHC Software Inc., Qvalia AB, Anytime Collect, Neopost SA, Workday Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Zoho Corporation, Fiserv Inc., Invoiced Inc., MineralTree Inc., Nvoicepay Inc., Rimilia Holdings Ltd., Serrala Group, Tesorio Inc., Tradeshift Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Accounts Receivable Automation Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the accounts receivable automation market are focusing on increasing the functionality of accounts receivable automation services through various technologies such as Vroozi Intelligence. Vroozi Intelligence is an intelligent procure-to-pay platform designed to help organizations find, order, and pay for the goods and services they need to run their business.

How Is The Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

4) By Vertical: BFSI, Retail snd Consumer Goods., Healthcare, IT And Telecom., Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Other Vertical

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Accounts Receivable Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market Definition

Accounts receivable automation refers to a method of automating time-consuming and repetitive accounts receivable tasks. This assists businesses in streamlining client invoicing and payment procedures.

Accounts Receivable Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global accounts receivable automation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Accounts Receivable Automation Global Market Report 2024v by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on accounts receivable automation market size, accounts receivable automation market drivers and trends, accounts receivable automation market major players and accounts receivable automation market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

