KeyShot announced a significant expansion of its company strategy, pioneering a new SaaS category – Product Design-to-Market – and unveiling a comprehensive suite of tools to lead that category. KeyShot's Product Design-to-Market Suite will help organizations of all sizes transform their product vision into reality with unprecedented time and cost-savings.

KeyShot is shaping a future where efficiency, innovation, and creativity converge seamlessly, empowering businesses across industries to revolutionize their Product Design-to-Market journey. Our vision is to reinvent the way products are brought to market by connecting every phase of product design, from the first sketch to the final market launch.

Two decades ago, the 3D design industry was plagued by inefficient processes due to poor rendering technology. KeyShot changed that - introducing the first scientifically accurate render engine. This groundbreaking technology provided the fastest and highest-quality rendering of its kind and continues to lead the industry today. KeyShot software is utilized by over two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, from whom KeyShot learned firsthand about challenges in the product design and go-to-market process, seeing significant opportunities for efficiency and innovation. KeyShot calls this "The Efficiency Trap."

The Efficiency Trap

At product companies of all sizes, the product design to market delivery journey includes siloed processes and redundancy, resulting in wasted time, lost money and slowed product innovation. Signs of the Efficiency Trap:



Data silos: Teams work on their own version of a product concept using specialty software and files stored on individual computers. This makes it difficult to track concepts as they evolve, and for data and visuals to be leveraged across functions.

Convoluted decision-making: Stakeholders may not understand a concept without clear visualizations. Designers and engineers must ensure alignment and synthesize hundreds of changes on a concept. Feedback is not tracked centrally, and stakeholders often provide conflicting instructions.

Costly manufacturing and marketing errors: Details like colors and materials change frequently as a product is developed. Because there is no shared location to track these details, employees rely on memory or old files for their next phase of work. Companies risk manufacturing a product incorrectly or displaying inaccurate product visuals online. Failure to leverage visualizations in marketing: 3D visuals sell better than 2D: according to Shopify, sellers using 3D see a 94% increase in conversions. But many marketing teams are unaware of the high-quality 3D visuals that already exist, forcing them to recreate product visuals or miss an opportunity to create ecommerce experiences that increase sales.

A new SaaS category: Product Design-to-Marke t

Design, engineering, marketing and packaging teams play pivotal roles across the product go-to-market journey, but they lack the technology to carry advanced visualizations from first sketch to market delivery. KeyShot calls this concept "Product Design-to-Market," consolidating leading 3D Visualization and Digital Asset Management software, and helping product companies facilitate a more efficient and collaborative journey from initial product sketch to market delivery.

"We envision a future where companies spend days instead of months designing a product; seamlessly deliver visual assets across go-to-market channels in a few clicks; and designers, engineers, and marketers work seamlessly together, without friction or confusion," Thorsgaard said.

Introducing the KeyShot Product Design-to-Market suite

The KeyShot Product Design-to-Market suite was purpose-built to fulfill this vision, providing:



Next-level design tools: KeyShot's flagship software, now called KeyShot Studio, provides the most powerful 3D product visualization on the market. Designers enjoy a fast and easy-to-use tool that helps them create scientifically accurate and data-rich visuals to develop, manufacture and market new products.

Seamless collaboration: Historically, design tools have focused on artistic output, but design teams have not had support for the critical administrative tasks also required throughout the creative process. KeyShot Hub provides comprehensive workflow support, with secure file-sharing, automatic version tracking and feedback tools that provide clarity, consistency and connection. Scalable marketing solutions: KeyShot Dock centralizes asset management and ensures efficient distribution across sales and marketing channels, with powerful integrations, automation and distribution capabilities. Marketers can now leverage the product visuals created across other teams and provide engaging customer experiences, leading to better sales and customer satisfaction.

A bold new vision for product design: Design for tomorrow. Market today.

"By reinventing the way products are brought to market, KeyShot facilitates a more streamlined journey from concept to customer, unleashing the power of 3D visualization to captivate audiences with engaging product experiences," said Thorsgaard. "We are proud to launch the first-ever Product Design-to-Market suite, empowering businesses of all sizes to design with precision, align processes with clarity, manage workflows with efficiency, and deliver impactful products."

About KeyShot

KeyShot is the leading Product Design-to-Market Suite, empowering companies worldwide to seamlessly turn product visions into market-ready realities. By integrating every phase of the product journey – from the initial sketch to the final market launch – KeyShot enables businesses of all sizes to design with precision, align processes with clarity, manage workflows with efficiency, and deliver impactful products. To learn more, visit .

