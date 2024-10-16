China's Foreign Trade Grew
Date
10/16/2024 9:12:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In the first 9 months of this year, China's foreign trade grew
by 5.3 percent in yuan compared to the same period last year and
reached 32.33 trillion yuan (4.57 trillion US dollars),
Azernews reports
The General customs Administration of China has issued a
statement on this issue. During this period, exports increased by
6.2 percent in yuan, while imports increased by 4.1 percent. The
main place in exports (about 60 percent) was occupied by mechanical
engineering and Electronics products. Exports of high-tech
equipment increased by 43.4 percent, integrated circuits - by 22
percent, cars - by 22.5 percent, household appliances - by 15.5
percent.
The increase in imports was mainly due to raw materials,
including oil, gas and coal (4.8 percent), as well as metal ore
(4.9 percent). China's foreign trade, the world's second largest
economy, has exceeded 10 trillion yuan for three consecutive
quarters. In the reporting period, the growth rate of China's trade
with partner countries under the Belt and Road Initiative (6.3
percent) was higher than the growth rate of the country's foreign
trade. The volume of total trade with these countries amounted to
47.1 percent of China's foreign trade. Trade with the BRICS
countries increased by 5.1 percent, and with ASEAN members – by 9.4
percent.
Experts believe that China's exports should have increased by 5
percent this year, but this did not happen. Last year, China's
total exports decreased by 4.6 percent in dollar terms. This is the
first decrease in the last 7 years.
It should be noted that the impact of the Chinese economy on the
global economy, which is the world's second largest gross domestic
product (GDP), is quite large. It is no coincidence that the
forecasts of a number of analytical centers on the global economy
are based on forecasts of the development of the Chinese
economy.
MENAFN16102024000195011045ID1108786827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.