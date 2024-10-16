SGS, The World's Leading TIC Company, To Make Announcement For North American Food And Nutraceutical Industry

Manufacturing and testing products for human and animal consumption are a critical component of the North American economy, allowing people to access various food, beverage, and nutraceutical products on store shelves every day. Testing services form a necessary part of this supply chain and will continue to do so as this multi-billion market anticipates high levels of growth. Hear from Dr. Jodi Gubin-Jurgens, who will share insights on how this new facility can contribute to the market's testing and analytical needs, leveraging leading technology and scientific expertise.