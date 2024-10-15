Driving Circularity In A Multinational

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today, it's more important than ever to shape your business responsibly through circularity. The world must change the way we consume - away from the linear, towards a more circular approach. Businesses are turning towards a circular model to help manage regulatory requirements and generate sustainable growth opportunities that deliver ESG benefits. This creates greater efficiency and profitability, less waste, better innovation, and stronger relationships with stakeholders.

In this report, we look at how circular revenue can aid corporate steering on circularity, frameworks and metrics that provide an integral view rooted in the company strategy, and practical examples of how Philips is driving circular economy across five strategic areas of their business – from design to responsible end-of-use.

