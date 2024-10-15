The Future Of Technology Standards

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

ITU's standardization governing WTSA-24 opens with calls for consensus, ethical artificial intelligence and universal connectivity

NEW DELHI, India – ​​​​​​​The World Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24 ) opened Tuesday in New Delhi, India, where policy-makers, leaders and tech experts will meet to consider global actions to reinforce the standardization work of ITU, the UN Agency for Digital Technologies.

The opening ceremony highlighted the push for universal connectivity, the need for ethical artificial intelligence (AI), the critical importance of consensus, and how digital inclusion can make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated WTSA-24 alongside India Mobile Congress at a joint opening ceremony.

“The objective of WTSA is to work on global standards. At the same time, the India Mobile Congress plays a very big role for giving services to people. So, from that point of view, with this event that is taking place here, we are working on both standards and services, and both have been brought to one platform today,” said Modi.“Whatever standards we set in this field, this will set the path of our future. Therefore security, dignity and equity – on these principles we have to work, and this should be the centre stage of our discussion. Our objective should be that no country, no region and no community should be left behind the in this digital era.”

Held every four years, WTSA sets out priorities for experts from around the world who work year-round to develop the international standards established by ITU.

The first WTSA ever held in the Asia-Pacific region will run from 15 to 24 October and comes at a time when India's government, vibrant tech industry and research communities have become increasingly engaged in ITU's standardization work.

“The world has a lot to learn from what India has accomplished with the Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar, and other building blocks of today's digital economy,” said ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin.“This global gathering calls for bold, collective action. In the next ten days, we can strengthen the role of international standards as the bedrock of global digital governance.”

ITU's standardization work is driven by the contributions and consensus decisions of ITU's membershi , including 194 Member States and over 1000 member companies, universities, and international and regional organizations.

WTSA reviews the strategy, structure and working methods of ITU's standardization arm (ITU-T) every four years. The conference also approves the mandates and appoints the leadership teams of ITU-T expert groups for international standardization.

ITU and partners kicked off the proceedings with the Global Standards Symposium (GSS-24 ) and celebrations of World Standards Day on 14 October. Communications ministers, industry leaders and tech experts at GSS-24 showcased new innovation, exchanged insights and shared aspirations for international standards development.

The symposium reaffirmed the importance of investing in technical standards development to propel innovations in key areas like AI, smart cities and virtual worlds to accelerate sustainable development.

The symposium's outcomes have been submitted for the consideration of ITU's membership at WTSA-24 and are freely available online .

The post The future of technology standards appeared first on Caribbean News Global .