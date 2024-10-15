Two Former Bateman Staffers Return To Their Old Boss

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Danielle Stickler has joined Bateman Agency as senior director of relations, the latest former Bateman Group staffer to return to work for their old boss.



In the newly created role, Stickler will be focused on working with a range of clients, with particular focus on Checkr, Observe, Sendbird and Tines.

She spent the last four-plus years in the same role at Mission North , which is what Bateman Group became in 2020 when founder Fred Bateman departed the firm he led as CEO.



Bateman has also hired Ben Friedland

who, like Stickler, spent four years at Bateman Group and four at Mission North, where he was a senior VP overseeing their supply chain, transportation and logistics practice. At Bateman, Friedland will serve as a senior VP and head of content, while consulting on services such as corporate and product messaging and executive thought leadership.



“Ben and Danielle were literally at the very top of my closely guarded 'wishlist' of the most talented people from my last agency I hoped would someday rejoin me on this new

adventure,” Bateman said.



Stickler and Friedland are the fourth and fifth former Bateman Group staffers to move to the new Bateman Agency from Mission North. The others are executive VPs

Rachael Cassidy and Tara Klein and head of people & operations Shannon Osthimer.

