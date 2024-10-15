Thomas J. Powell Launches 'The Powell Perspective' Podcast To Share Expert Business Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas J. Powell

The Powell Perspective Podcast

Renowned entrepreneur and investor brings decades of experience to a new platform, inspiring listeners to reach the summit of their own success.

- Tom PowellRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This week, renowned business leader and entrepreneur Thomas J. Powell launched his new podcast, The Powell Perspective , now available on all major platforms including Spotify, Amazon Audible, iHeart, and YouTube. The podcast promises to offer listeners a front-row seat to engaging conversations with some of the most successful entrepreneurs and professionals from a range of industries, providing invaluable insights for founders, business owners, and professionals alike.With over four decades of experience in asset management, mergers and acquisitions, and entrepreneurial ventures, Powell created the podcast as a way to give back to the business community. Each episode dives into topics like asset protection, business growth strategies, and leadership, pulling from Powell's own expertise and that of his distinguished guests. The first four episodes are already live on all platforms, featuring compelling interviews with industry experts like Brent Buscay from Laughlin & Associates, and Casey Minshew , who discusses innovative strategies in M&A and scaling businesses.“I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to share what I've learned over the years and to bring some of the brightest minds in business to the table,” said Powell.“The Powell Perspective allows us to have honest, impactful conversations about the challenges and rewards of building successful businesses. It's my way of engaging with the business community and offering real value to entrepreneurs who are navigating the complexities of the modern business landscape.”Listeners can expect future episodes to continue featuring high-profile guests who discuss real-world case studies, business transformations, and strategies to overcome obstacles in today's fast-paced market. Topics covered so far include asset protection techniques, effective use of LLCs, and maximizing business exits​.One guest, Casey Minshew, expressed his admiration for Powell's leadership, saying,“Tom has always been someone I look up to for his business acumen and advice. He's relentless in his pursuit of excellence, and this podcast is a testament to his commitment to sharing that knowledge with others.”​New episodes of The Powell Perspective will be released regularly and are available on all major podcast platforms.About Thomas J. PowellThomas J. Powell is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and business strategist with over 40 years of experience across multiple industries. Known for his work in asset protection, M&A, and corporate restructuring, Powell has helped countless businesses scale, exit successfully, and protect their assets. With The Powell Perspective, he aims to leverage his vast experience and network to provide actionable advice and thought leadership to today's business community.

Thomas J Powell

Thomas J. Powell

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.