NUACOM Triumphs At G2 Awards With 16 Prestigious Wins In Voip And Contact Center Categories

NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nuacom , a leading provider of cloud-based business phone solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement at the highly regarded G2 Awards , where the company secured 16 accolades across various VoIP and Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) categories. These wins reflect Nuacom's commitment to delivering cutting-edge and superior customer experiences for businesses globally.Recognition Across VoIP and Contact Center CategoriesNuacom was recognized as a leader in multiple VoIP and contact center categories, highlighting its dominant presence in the communications industry. Here's a breakdown of the awards:VoIP- VoIP Leader- VoIP Leader EMEA- VoIP Leader Europe- VoIP Leader Small-Business- VoIP Leader Small-Business EMEA- VoIP Leader Small-Business Europe- VoIP Momentum Leader- VoIP High Performer Mid-Market- VoIP High Performer Small-Business United Kingdom- VoIP High Performer United KingdomCall Center Infrastructure- CCI High Performer- CCI High Performer EMEA- CCI High Performer Europe- CCI High Performer Small-Business- CCI High Performer Small-Business EMEA- CCI High Performer Small-Business EuropeExceeding Industry StandardsNuacom surpassed industry standards in several key performance metrics. According to G2:- Quality of Support: 97% (Industry average: 90%)- Ease of Use: 95% (Industry average: 91%)- Meets Requirements: 96% (Industry average: 91%)- Ease of Admin: 94% (Industry average: 88%)- Ease of Doing Business With: 95% (Industry average: 90%)- Ease of Setup: 92% (Industry average: 89%)These impressive statistics affirm Nuacom's leadership in providing customer-centric VoIP and contact center solutions.CEO Igor Toma's StatementIgor Toma, CEO of Nuacom, commented on this achievement:"I'm incredibly proud of our team's hard work and dedication that has led to NUACOM being recognized as a leader in VoIP and Contact Centers by G2. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers. We're excited to continue setting the standard in the industry and helping businesses of all sizes streamline their communications.”For businesses seeking powerful and reliable communication systems, these awards demonstrate that Nuacom continues to push the boundaries of innovation and customer satisfaction.About NuacomNuacom is a cloud-based communication provider that helps businesses streamline their operations through comprehensive VoIP and contact center solutions. With features such as call queues, IVR, AI transcription, and CRM integration, Nuacom ensures businesses can handle high call volumes efficiently and offer seamless communication to their customers.Learn more about how Nuacom can transform your business communications by visiting Nuacom's websiteFor more reviews, check out Nuacom's G2 page...UK - +44 2037732674US - +1 6469804718IRE - +353 15540200

