Vedatya To Host Muqabla 2024, A Premier Talent Showcase

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15th October 2024, New Delhi– Vedatya is set to host Muqabla 2024, an exciting competition designed to offer school students a to showcase their talents in hospitality, arts, business, and design. Taking place on October 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Vedatya's sprawling campus in Sohna, Gurugram, the event promises to be a day of creativity, innovation, and networking for the young professionals of tomorrow.



Students from renowned institutions, including The Shri School, DAV Public School, Euro International School, Heritage Xperiential School, K.R. Mangalam World School, and many others, will compete in a series of challenging and engaging competitions.



Muqabla 2024 offers a variety of creative competitions. Participants can showcase their culinary skills in the Budding Chef Competition by preparing traditional Indian dishes. The "Joy of Draping" competition focuses on innovative ways to adorn the body using uncut cloth. In the "Ad-Mad Show," students create humorous and conceptual advertisements for different products and services. Finally, the "Be a 'Change Maker'" competition challenges participants to produce engaging reels that capture service moments or Muqabla-related content.



The event not only allows students to demonstrate their skills but also provides valuable networking opportunities with industry professionals. In addition to the competitions, attendees will enjoy a Hi-Tea and musical soirée, offering a perfect platform for participants to connect with potential employers and expand their career opportunities.



Prof. Sandeep Munjal shares, "Vedatya is known for its commitment to nurturing creative talent, and we believe this annual event will be a great opportunity for students from different schools to come together, compete, and share experiences! We look forward to welcoming students, educators, and professionals to this dynamic event that highlights the future leaders of the hospitality, business, and creative industries."





About Vedatya:



Founded by Dr. Ramesh Kapur in 2000, Vedatya is renowned for its student-centric approach, bolstered by global industry partnerships, international academic programs, and a faculty with extensive industry experience. Vedatya offers a range of degree, diploma, and certificate programs through its four schools of excellence: Hotel School, Culinary School, Design School, and Business School.





