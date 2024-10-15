China Continues Imposing Anti-Dumping Duties On US, Japan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- China's of Commerce announced on Tuesday its decision to continue to impose anti-dumping duties on hydroiodic acid originating from the United States and Japan, for five years starting Wednesday.

According to a statement by China Central Television (CCTV), China introduced the duties on October 16, 2018 for a period of five years as such imports had caused substantial damage to its domestic industry.

The duties will be levied for another five years with a tax rate of 123.4 percent for US companies and 41.1 percent for Japanese companies, reported Xinhua.

This comes at a time when trade friction between China and the US is escalating after the Joe Biden administration imposed 100 percent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles since last September. (end)

slq









MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108781911